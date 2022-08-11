Lagos: Police kill 2 ex-convicts in gun duel

TWO members of a robbery gang involved in a series of attacks on Ajegule, Lagos, and its environs were on Saturday shot dead during a gun battle with the police.

The killed robbers, identified as Sadiq alias Foreigner and Habeeb, aka Kiki, who were recently released from the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, had been on the wanted list of the police.

Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the robbers had both been wanted for terrorising Ajegunle and its environs.

He said, “One Beretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.”

-Daily Trust

