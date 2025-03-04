Lagos State House of Assembly show of shame

…De Renaissance Patriots react to Obasa’s reinstatement

DE Renaissance Patriots Foundation, a socio-cultural organization of Lagos State indigenes, has said that says it received with shock the reinstatement of Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, who was impeached as speaker on January 13, on serious allegations bothering on corruption and abuse of office.

Realnews reports that Obasa was sworn in again on Monday, March 3, as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

A statement by the media office of the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation dated Monday March 3, described the act by which Obasa was reinstated by the Lagos State House of Assembly as a show of shame.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly is an amusement park that will go down in history as a monument of shame. Waterloo awaits the occupants. History will repeat itself.

“This is the view of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation on the activities that took place in the Lagos State House of Assembly today,” said the Media Office.

According to the Group, “What you sow is what you reap. What happened in the Lagos State House of Assembly is a big donation from the “Renewed Hope”.

“It is an embarrassing and disgraceful behaviour. No matter how they calibrate their shenanigans, river must definitely flow into the ocean.

“The Governor and House members lost the best opportunity to assert the powers and their authorities to free themselves from the shackles of Emperor of Bourdillon.”

March 4, 2025

