Lagos State to host Education Summit

THE Lagos State Ministry of Education has concluded arrangement to host a Summit for stakeholders in the public and private sectors, billed from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31.

This is according to a statement on Sunday by Mr Ganiu Lawal, Assistant Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

It stated that the theme would be: “Creating a Sustainable Fit-for-Purpose Education Model” and primarily for public and private education stakeholders to co-create ideas and solutions.

According to the statement, the event will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, and will have resource persons as speakers from both the public and private sectors.

“The summit will address issues on the main and various sub-themes relating to development of fit-for-purpose education framework and partnership.

“It will also deliberate on advocacy for collective commitment from all stakeholders to achieve quality and equitable education in the `tate,” it added. (NAN)

KN