Lagos tasks youths on technical knowledge in Badagry

THE Lagos State Government (LASG) has urged youths in the state to lay more emphasis on vocational training schools to acquire skills.

Mrs Olufunmilayo Olajide, a director in the office of the Special Adviser on Education, Lagos, gave the advice during the first Scholarship Induction and Matriculation Ceremony of St. Michael Skill Trade College in Ajido, Badagry LG, Lagos State.

Olajide, who is also the Head of Department, Dispersion and Monitoring Department, Lagos State Ministry of Education, said one would still come back to the vocational school to learn and relearn, according to the THEMES Agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She said the college was unique due to the quality of facilities with practical hands-on training equipment, the environment, and their lecturers.

“I have gone to Epe, Ikorodu and many areas in Lagos and I have not seen a college like St. Michael Skill Trade College, Ajido, in Badagry”.

“With the facilities on ground, the owner of the college should be charging between N300,000 to N400, 000 to train a student but the tuition is too small.

“If we have this opportunity and we are not able to use it, it is like a wasted knowledge and efforts.

“I am imploring the people of Badagry Local Government, Lagos State and Nigerians at large should not allow this opportunity to go untapped,” she said.

Olajide said that the college was registered with the Lagos State Ministry of Education as a polytechnic.

He added that it would be producing Higher National Diploma (HND) holders in the future and currently accredited to conduct Federal Ministry of Labour Trade Tests Grade 3, 2 & 1.

“The college has given us challenge by taking our youths out of the streets, so I want to thank the President and Chief Executive Officer for partnering with LASG in efforts to bring out the best in our youths,” she said.

Mrs Sewede Pot-Balogun, the Supervisor for Education, Badagry Local Government, said the college was an opportunity for parents looking for admission in skill acquisition for their children.

According to Pot-Balogun, instead of roaming about the streets, constituting nuisance to the society, this is an opportunity for them to acquire skills in order to be independent in the future.

She urged the management of the college to reach out to people in Badagry LG and its environs to make use of the opportunity to acquire useful skills in the college.

Mr Samson Apata, the Chairman, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), said the college was additional strength to Ajido community in Badagry LG.

Apata said that the institution was the beginning of new things to come to the community.

He said that he had made arrangements with the chief executive officer of the college to make tourism part of their course.

The Royal father of the day, Aholu Saheed Adamson, the Aholu of Ajido community, urged the students of the institution to make proper use of the opportunity.

Adamson commended Engr. Michael Sonayon Kunnuji (The Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom), for establishing the college in his domain.

Mr Young Amie, a chemical engineer from University of Lagos and a childhood friend of Kunnuji, urged Nigerians to emulate the founder of the college.

“If Nigerians can behave like Chief Michael Sonayon Kunnuji, the Gagbo Menu Toyon of Ajido Kingdom, the country will be a better place for each one to live.

“This is just giving back to society the way he can.

“To the students at the institute, it is not the certificate that is important, it is the skills they acquire here,” he said.

Mr Success Jome, an electrical engineering student in the college, urged students who are currently at home due to ASUU strike to take the advantage of the strike to come and learn a skill in the college.

According to him, knowledge acquired in the college will be of great assistance when they are back in school.

He said within two months that he gained admission to the college, he can handle domestic wiring perfectly.

In his address, Kunnuji, the President and CEO, said the college was a vision birthed from the dream of giving back to his community.

“This is for the development of our youths and young adults in Ajido, Badagry, Lagos State, and the entire country.

“It is our mission and vision to see that the basic skills trade that guarantees the future and the development of our youths and young adults are made available to them.

“We hope that our community and its environs experience modern development as experienced all over the world.

“The college programme has been designed to give exposure to students through her well-rounded curriculum which includes both classroom and practical.

“We are operating in a safe and effective learning environment that enables every trainee to reach his or her greatest potential through ample opportunities and entrepreneurial skills needed to excel,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 31 students from different courses of the college matriculated, while 16 of them were awarded scholarships by the founder of the college. (NAN)

