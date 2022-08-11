LASAA seeks compliance with election campaign guidelines￼

LAGOS State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has released guidelines that will guide politicians and parties as they embark on campaigns ahead of the 2023 general election.

It urged politicians and parties participating in the election to comply with the guidelines.

LASAA Managing Director Mr. Adedamola Docemo said in a statement that the guidelines were issued in accordance with the agency’s responsibilities on the use of billboards/wall drapes, banners, A-frames and posters, to establish sanity and protect the environment from defilement, visual blight and other adverse effects of unregulated display of political campaign materials.

He said the guidelines were issued without prejudice to any political party, association or aspirant, stressing that “it is our intention to ensure fairness and equality among concerned stakeholders, while judiciously performing our duties and applying the rules without sentiment or bias.”

The statement titled: ‘Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency Guidelines On The Use Of Election Campaign Materials In Lagos State’, said: “Billboards and wall drapes may only be deployed in existing structures owned and operated by outdoor advertising practitioners, who are registered with the agency and have obtained permits for such sites and structures. Parties interested in deploying political campaigns may contact.

supporters in ensuring they have a hitch-free political participation, LASAA said impunity and lawlessness in the deployment of political campaign advertisement materials would not be tolerated.

It warned that Illegally-displayed and non-conforming political campaigns would be removed without recourse to the owners, reminding the affected individuals, groups and organisations that all advertising materials must be removed immediately after the 2023 elections.

The statement, however, encouraged stakeholders and the public to visit LASAA’s head office in Ikeja, any of its offices in the local governments or contact the agency’s social media platforms and website for further information and clarifications.

-The Nation

KN