LASG constitutes committee on Obalende regeneration

LAGOS State Government says it has constituted a committee on the regeneration of Obalende, a community on Lagos Island, which has degenerated into rustic part of the state.

A statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, a spokesman in the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, quoted the Commissioner, Dr Idris Salako as disclosing this on Thursday in Ikeja.

Salako said the committee was set up by Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after a meeting with residents of the area.

The commissioner said the residents were given “three months to look into the modalities for restoring the community to its past functional glory.”

According to Salako, the state government is amenable to issuing new lease for land use in the community.

He said the measure was a response to the plea by property owners and residents, led by their representative in the House of Assembly, Mr Gbolahan Yehsau.

Besides, he said the residents requested for government assurance on the issuance of land title and the impending dislocation due to the regeneration plan.

He said the state government had a vision to fulfill the urgent need to regenerate the community in line with the 21st Century development standards.

“Mr Governor at the meeting assured Obalende residents that he will on compassionate ground renew the title to their lands if and when they apply for renewal; but that should not derail the regeneration efforts of the state government,” he said.

The commissioner urged the community to trust that government would take the right steps that would improve the environment to the pride of all as envisioned in the THEMES Agenda.

The committee members included four representatives from the community, their representatives in the House of Assembly and five government officials.

The government officials include Salako, the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Mr Bode Agoro, his counterpart in Survey, Mr Olutomi Sangowawa.

Others are the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Ms Ajibike Shomade and the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki.

Others are the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Special Adviser, EGIS Planning Matters, Dr Olajide Babatunde and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe.

Also in the committee is the General Manager, Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency, Mr Daisi Oso. (NAN)

KN