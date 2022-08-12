LASG promises to complete Central Mosque in Badagry

THE Lagos State Government on Friday promised to complete the Badagry Central Mosque.

Mr Anofi Elegushi, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, made the promise shortly after observing Juma”at prayer at the Mosque in Badagry.

“I want to assure all Moslems here today that our Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a Christian will definitely complete the Central Mosque.

“This is not a matter of Christian or Moslem, there is no disparity when you are in government.

“Again we are one in the presence of God whether you are a Moslem or Christian.

“This central Mosque is unique now because Moslems laid the foundation and a Christian is about to complete it.

“We can now see that God is great,” he said.

Responding, Mr Akeem Giwanson, the Chairman, Central Mosque Committee, commended Sanwo-Olu for the kind gesture and accepting to complete the Mosque.

According to him, we are able to get to where we are today due to assistance from faithful Moslems and philanthropists in Badagry.

He thanked the governor for developing infrastructure in the coastal town.

In his message before Juma”at prayer, Chief Abud-Lakim Arikeusola, the Chief Imam of Badagry Central Mosque, gave vivid account of how former Gov. Babatunde Fashola and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu assisted in laying the foundation of the Mosque.

Arikeusola, however, said that the project was abandoned by the former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode when he became the Lagos State Governor in 2015.

He commended the administration of Sanwo-Olu for working for the progress of Christians, Moslems and traditional worshippers in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in company of the commissioner was the former Special Adviser to Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Art and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, and other political office holders in Lagos (NAN)

