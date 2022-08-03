Lavrov praises military-ruled Myanmar on South-East Asian trip

RUSSIAN Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described Myanmar as a friendly and long-standing partner as he met the foreign minister of the military government, Wunna Maung Lwin, on Wednesday.

Lavrov’s visit to Myanmar coincided with several days of foreign ministers’ meetings of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia.

Lwin, however, was not allowed to attend the meetings in Cambodia because of the ongoing violence in his country since the military coup one and a half years ago.

Russia is isolated from most Western countries because of the war in Ukraine, which it had been waging since February, but Moscow continued to pursue contacts in South-East Asia.

The military junta in the crisis-ridden country of Myanmar supported Russia’s attack at the beginning of the war.

One addition to describing Myanmar as a friendly and long-standing partner, Lavrov also said that the two countries were linked by decades of cooperation.

Former Burma had been mired in chaos and violence since a military coup in February 2021. (dpa/NAN)

C.E