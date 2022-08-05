Lawmaker donates generator to Kogi NUJ Secretariat

REP. Leke Abejide (ADC), representing Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi on Friday donated a 20KVA Mikano Generator Plant to the Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation was done amid pomp and pageantry in consideration of the relief it would bring to the secretariat from the epileptic power supply in Kogi.

Presenting the plant to the Kogi NUJ Chairman, Alhaji Momoh Adeiza-Jimoh Abejide at the NUJ secretariat in Lokoia, said that the donation was in fulfilment of his promise to the union during his earlier visit to the council five months ago.

Abejide, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Shola Adegbola-Samuel, said that the donation was in recognition of the important and great role the journalism profession plays in national development.

“I’m very much aware of the key role the journalism profession plays at promoting good governance in Nigeria hence the donation of this generating plant in support of what you people are doing.

“It’s a fact that the contributions of the media to the growth of democracy and the nation’s economy can’t be overemphasised.

“As I have resolved to continue to partner with you on these good virtues, I assured you that once I am re-elected in 2023, more goodies will come your way,” he said.

Abejide thanked the leadership of Kogi NUJ for ensuring that its members are being responsive, unbiased and responsible in their reportage of activities in the state

Receiving the generating plant, Adeiza-Jimoh, thanked Abejide for his magnanimity to the union.

The NUJ chairman said that Abejide had demonstrated to journalists in Kogi that he was indeed a partner in progress and a promise-keeper and a man of his words.

“By what you have done today, you have proved to us that you are an exceptional politician, who is committed to touching lives beyond his constituency.

“With this gesture, ours is to pray for you to succeed in your endeavours as a lawmaker and enjoy God’s divine favour in your ambition to be re-elected in 2023,” the chairman said.(NAN)

