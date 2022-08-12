Lawyer appeals to Dangote, Otedola, bank CEOs to pay off ASUU￼

AN Abuja-based lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has appealed to chief executive officers of banks and billionaire businessmen including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga to pay off the N1.1 trillion demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU).

The lawyer said the Federal Government has displayed non-challant act to resolve the lingering strike by the varsity teachers since February 14, 2022.

Olajengbesi urged the captains of industry to rise to the occasion just as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic when their financial intervention contributed immensely to the country’s fight against the dreaded disease and its economic implications.

The lawyer’s appeal to the high net worth philanthropists followed the remarks of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State who said the Federal Government cannot borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demands.

Olajengbesi said: “The comment by Governor Dave Umahi is uncharitable and insensitive to millions of students of public universities who have been at home for seven months now since February 14, 2022 when ASUU embarked on an industrial action.

“It is reckless for the governor to say that the present administration cannot borrow N1.1 trillion to defray the Revitalization Fund and the Earned Academic Allowance owed ASUU.

“Whereas, the APC government has embarked on a borrowing spree since 2015 with Nigeria’s debt to China increasing from $3.26bn as of September 30, 2020, to $3.59bn as of September 30, 2021, showing an increase of $330m in one year. The figure has definitely risen in the last one year.

“The government must know that education is at the core of any development. Spending loans on phantom White Elephant projects and train is counterproductive without building the mind. Any infrastructural development without human capital development is nonsense.

“Having demonstrated its unwillingness to end ASUU strike, good-spirited Nigerians can only appeal to business magnate like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, as well as bank chiefs to come to the rescue of the common Nigerians whose children have been out of school whilst politicians send their children to schools abroad.

“The philanthropists should please answer the call of the nation for youths to return to classrooms as some of them may be lured into crimes as a result of idleness. One of Nigeria’s greatest resources is its vibrant youth bulge and this population should be harness for productivity and not left to rot away.”

-The Nation

KN