Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on Syria

LEBANON’s Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned Israeli missile attacks on Syria and the use of the Lebanese airspace to launch the attack.

The ministry warned in a statement against “the consequences of this aggressive behaviours, and the continued violation of Lebanese sovereignty which constitutes a violation of international laws and treaties.”

The ministry added that it would file a complaint to the UN Security Council, asking it to intervene to formally end the ongoing Israeli violations.

On Sunday night, Israeli warplanes fired several missiles from the direction of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on military sites in Syria’s capital Damascus and the coastal city of Tartous, killing three soldiers. (Xinhua/NAN)

A.I