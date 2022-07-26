Lewandowksi is top player in world of football, Xavi says

ROBERT Lewandowski has made a strong first impression at FC Barcelona, with manager Xavi calling him “an unbelievable signing”.

Lewandowski made his first appearance for his new club in their 1-0 friendly win against Real Madrid on Saturday, starting up top before being subbed off at half-time.

The 2021 Ballon d’Or runner-up is coming off seven consecutive seasons of at least 40 goals in club competition.

FC Barcelona are hoping he is still at the peak of his powers in spite of turning 34 years old next month.

Speaking to the media about the club’s new front-man, Xavi had nothing but praise.

“[Lewandowski] has adapted really well,” he said. “He’s very humble. He’s won almost everything in the world of football.

“He has the humility to work hard for the team, and for us he’s an unbelievable signing. So really good, really happy to have Robert in the team, and [against Real Madrid] he adapted really well.

“He controlled the ball when Real Madrid pressed high. He understood really well when it was his moment to control and play for the attacking midfielders or for the defensive midfielder.

“He went deep many times. So, we are talking about the top player in the world of football.”

Xavi also touched on FC Barcelona’s transfer strategy when asked if there are more signings planned, highlighting the desire for depth and a competition for starting spots.

“Well, the more, the better,” he said. “That is, the more that can compete, the better it will make us (the) staff. They will make each other better, and they will compete with each other.

“There are many games this year, I would say even more, because there is a FIFA World Cup in between and the calendar is even more compressed.

“I think it is important that there is competition between the players.

“There are injuries, and (there) will be sanctions — so perfect. Barca, I have already said many times, must have two high-level players in each position, and this is what we are working on.”(dpa/NAN)

A.I