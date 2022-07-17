Lewandowski arrives in Spain for Barcelona medical￼￼

ROBERT Lewandowski has arrived in Spain to undergo a medical ahead of sealing his long-awaited move to Barcelona.

Bayern Munich confirmed they had reached an agreement to sell the Poland striker earlier on Saturday, with Barcelona following suit a few hours later.

“FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an early agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, pending the player’s medical examination and the signing of contracts,” a Blaugrana statement read.

The transfer has now moved one step closer as Jijantes filmed Lewandowski arriving in Mallorca on Saturday evening ahead of his medical.

A fee of around €50m has been agreed between the two sides, bringing an end to long-winded negotiations which looked at the risk of falling apart earlier this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United had both asked to be kept informed of developments concerning Lewandowski’s future, but the player has long made it clear that he was focused on moving to Camp Nou this summer, and he is inching closer to finally getting his wish.

-The Nation

KN