LG chair worries over youths failure to utilise empowerment items

THE Chairman of the Katsina Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Ashiru, has expressed concern over the illegal sale of empowerment items given to youths in the state.

Ashiru , who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina, said the non-utilisation and illegal sale of the empowerment items was disappointing.

According to him, since the return of democracy in the country, there has not been any government that came up with programmes that engaged the youth like those introduced by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asiru said the programmes were initiated to ensure that the youths were provided with opportunities to establish their choice businesses and become self-reliant.

“But unfortunately, many of the youths when given materials or other supports to establish their businesses, end up selling the items in our local markets.

“Government is doing its best but those we are supporting are not encouraging us. This is the kind of issues we are having everywhere.

“If the youths can utilise the opportunity we have been given them since the inception of our administration, the issue of unemployment and poverty would have reduced in Nigeria.

He said the government could not provide everybody with a job hence various empowerment programmes had been introduced to engage the youth.

“By engaging the youth in such programmes, it will assist in reducing criminal activities and other vices in our societies,“ he said.

He admitted that the issue of phones and other valuables snatched by youths in the state has gotten to a disturbing level.

Asiru, however, said that the government was doing its best to control the situation.

“If the items government at the federal, state and local levels give to our youths are utilised rather than being sold by them, criminal acts such as the snatching of phones would not have reached an alarming proportion.

He called on youth organisations to always give the names of members who are willing to establish businesses and not those who would sell items given to them. (NAN)

KN