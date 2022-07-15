Liberian military seeks Nigerian army’s support on training, cooperation

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya (R) and Chief of Staff, Arm Forces of Liberia, Maj-Gen. Prince Charles Johnson, in Abuja on Friday

THE Chief of Staff, Liberian Armed Forces, Maj.-Gen. Charles Johnson, has called for more supports in the area of training and cooperation from the Nigerian Army.

Johnson made the call when he visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya on Friday in Abuja.

He said that Liberia had enjoyed great support from Nigerian military given its history in contending with conflicts in the 1990s.

Liberian military chief said that since the formation of the nation’s military after years of protracted conflict in 2005, a large number its officers had continue received trainings in Nigeria.

He said the visit was to seek for more support and cooperation from Nigerian army to enable the Liberian military develop its capacity.

He thanked the Nigerian army for the role it played in bring about peace and stability to Liberia as well as developing its military.

According to him, the 17 years of relative peace in Liberia today is because of the sacrifices from the men and women of the Nigerian military.

“Our visit her is to see how we can cement that relationship, how we can tap from your experience and request for more training of our officers looking at the contemporary threats we have in our region.

Responding, the COAS Yahaya commended the Liberian military chief for the visit and pledged to continue to uphold the ties that had existed between the two armies.

Yahaya said the Nigerian army would provide support where needed considering the current security threats confronting the West African subregion.

He said pledged to provide more training opportunities for the Liberian military in its training institutions like the Army War College, School of Infantry and Artillery School.

He said that all the serving principal staff officers of Nigerian army had served in peacekeeping mission in Liberia, adding that doors were open for more collaboration and support.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation also paid similar visit to the Defence and other services headquarters as well as some military institutions. (NAN

C.E