Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will both be happy with Alejandro Garnacho’s take on ‘GOAT’ debate

ALEJANDRO Garnacho clearly doesn’t want to upset either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as he remains torn on the ‘GOAT debate’.

The 17-year-old starlet has easy access to both icons of the game, playing for both Argentina and Manchester United.

Without having played a first-team game, Garnacho was called up to the Argentina senior squad back in March and had the absolute pleasure of training with Messi.

But the FA Youth Cup hero has also been learning from Ronaldo, whose ‘SIUUU’ celebration he copied against Nottingham Forest in the final.

When Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Norwich in April, he gifted the match ball to Garnacho in a wonderful gesture.

Messi and Ronaldo have shared the stage for the best part of 15 years and taken the game to new heights.

And with ties to the pair of footballing titans, Garnacho is seemingly unable to choose between them.

For Messi’s 35th birthday, he shared a snap of the pair in Argentina training, accompanied by a party popper and GOAT emoji.

Yet not too long ago, when he posted a picture of Ronaldo handed him the ball, Garnacho said similar.

His caption on Instagram was, “Greatest of all times… Dream big, guys “, with goat, football, fire and love heart emojis thrown in for good measure.

You can’t blame Garnacho for wanting to be close to stars, after all he is still only a 17-year-old lad.

But he’s an extremely talented 17-year -old and one who is highly rated by United. He made his first-team debut against Chelsea in April and it’s been reported that the Red Devils are keen to tie him down to a six-year contract.

According to The Mirror, incoming manager Erik ten Hag was set up with an MUTV subscription so he could see Garnacho do his thing in the final.

It’s said the Dutchman wants to “fast-track” him into the first-team.

He hasn’t yet shared the pitch with either Ronaldo or Messi but with his meteoric rise, it shouldn’t be too long before that happens.

-Sport Bible

KN