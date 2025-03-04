LIRS urges taxpayers to meet March 31 Deadline for annual tax return submission

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Business

THE Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reminded all individual taxpayers, including self-employed individuals, those in the informal sector, and employees under the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) scheme, to submit their Annual Tax Returns on or before March 31. This directive is under the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2004 as amended.

Ayodele Subair, executive chairman of LIRS, emphasized that under Section 41 of the Act, all taxable persons must submit a comprehensive return detailing their total income from all sources for the previous fiscal year (January 1st to December 31st, 2024, in this case) to the relevant state tax authority within 90 days of the commencement of the new assessment year.

Subair reiterated the importance of adhering to the deadline, urging taxpayers to fulfill their statutory obligations promptly to avoid penalties and other legal consequences. He also highlighted that tax returns must be submitted exclusively through the LIRS eTax portal, accessible at https://etax.lirs.net. The portal is designed to offer taxpayers convenience, security, and ease of compliance.

“In line with our commitment to simplifying the tax filing process, dedicated tax officers are available at our various tax offices to assist individuals with online registration and tax return submissions via the eTax portal,” stated Subair.

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: Ayodele Subair LIRS


Related Posts

Tinubu lauds FirstBank’s legacy of innovation, adaptability at groundbreaking for new headquarters

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration is working assiduously to create a system that is sustainable and globally...

Read More
Stock market down by 0.52%, investors lose N345bn

THE stock market on Tuesday witnessed a downturn as performance indices declined by 0.52 per cent. Specifically, the Nigerian Exchange...

Read More
FirstBank holds groundbreaking ceremony for modern eco-friendly headquarters

FITSTBANK, the premier bank in West Africa and a leading financial inclusion service provider, has marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking...

Read More

Most Read

AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ
OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Network International, Airtel advance their strategic rollout plan in key markets

TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital