FOR better clarification of the earlier statement released, the Boards and Governing Councils of the following specific Commissions, Councils and Boards have been dissolved with immediate effect. New ones will be reconstituted in due course.

1. Local Government Service Commission

State Civil Service Commission

2. Local Government Staff Pension Board

3. Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA)

4. Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA)

5. Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASSBA)

6. Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA)

7. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital

Governing Council

8. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Governing Council

9. Nwafor Orizu College of Education Governing Council

Anambra State Polytechnic Mgbakwu

10. Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi

11. Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, (ANSEMA)

12. Anambra State Sports Development Commission (ANSSDC)

13. The State Boundary Commission

14. Anambra State Pilgrims Board

Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA)

15. Anambra State Insurance Agency (ASHIA)

16. Anambra State Clean Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency

Leisure Parks and Street Beautification Agency

17. Anambra Road Maintenance Agency

Hydrafoam Concrete Block Agency

18. Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA)

19. Anambra State Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency

20. Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS)

21. Anambra State Library Board

22. Adult & Non-Formal Education Agency

23. Anambra State Action Committee on AIDS (ANSACA)

24. Anambra State Housing Development Corporation

Council of the

25. Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement

A.I