FOR better clarification of the earlier statement released, the Boards and Governing Councils of the following specific Commissions, Councils and Boards have been dissolved with immediate effect. New ones will be reconstituted in due course.
1. Local Government Service Commission
State Civil Service Commission
2. Local Government Staff Pension Board
3. Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA)
4. Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA)
5. Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASSBA)
6. Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA)
7. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital
Governing Council
8. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Governing Council
9. Nwafor Orizu College of Education Governing Council
Anambra State Polytechnic Mgbakwu
10. Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi
11. Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, (ANSEMA)
12. Anambra State Sports Development Commission (ANSSDC)
13. The State Boundary Commission
14. Anambra State Pilgrims Board
Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA)
15. Anambra State Insurance Agency (ASHIA)
16. Anambra State Clean Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency
Leisure Parks and Street Beautification Agency
17. Anambra Road Maintenance Agency
Hydrafoam Concrete Block Agency
18. Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA)
19. Anambra State Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency
20. Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS)
21. Anambra State Library Board
22. Adult & Non-Formal Education Agency
23. Anambra State Action Committee on AIDS (ANSACA)
24. Anambra State Housing Development Corporation
Council of the
25. Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement
A.I