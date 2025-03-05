Liverpool rival Barcelona for Leao - Wednesday's gossip

LIVERPOOL consider move for Rafael Leao, Darwin Nunez departure blocked and Manchester City target Leicester City teenager.

Liverpool are considering an approach for Portugal international Rafael Leao, 25, but the AC Milan forward is also wanted by Barcelona(Teamtalk), external

Bayern Munich have reduced their asking price for Arsenal target Kingsley Coman, 28, as they look to offload the France forward in the summer. (Bild – in German), external

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 25, told Liverpool he was unhappy and wanted to leave in January but a switch to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal was blocked. (Football Insider), external

Tottenham believe they are in the driving seat to sign English midfielder Tyler Dibling, 19, who is unhappy with the new contract offered by Southampton(Talksport), external

Manchester City want to bring in Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga but will have to go through a tribunal to agree a compensation fee for the 15-year-old English winger. (Sun), external

Pep Guardiola’s side are also tracking 27-year-old AC Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez. (Caught Offside)

Eric Dier, 31, would like to stay at Bayern Munich beyond the end of his contract this summer, but the former Tottenham and England defender is waiting for the club to make a decision.

BarcelonaParis St-Germain and Juventus are all interested in Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 31, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Caught Offside), external

Manchester United and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 30, wants to leave the club this summer and return to former club Benfica(Record – in Portuguese), external

England attacker Jack Grealish, 29, could leave Manchester City this summer. (Mail, external)

Milos Kerkez, 21, is expected to leave Bournemouth for a new challenge in the summer and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Hungary left-back. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Borussia Dortmund are preparing for the departure of English winger Jamie Gittens, 20, with ChelseaLiverpoolManchester United and Tottenham all interested. (Sky Germany – in German), external

West Ham could challenge Newcastle for the signature of Strasbourg’s 22-year-old Dutch forward Emanuel Emegha. (GiveMeSport), external

Southampton and England defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 23, wants to remain a Premier League player next season amid interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham(Football Insider), external

Liverpool want Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis, 21, but could face competition from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa for the Greece centre-back. (Caught Offside)

