Lokoja varsity mgt decries activities of land grabbers

THE Management of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) on Thursday decried the encroachment into the university’s permanent site at Felele, Lokoja by strange persons.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja by the university management signed by Mr Daniel Nwankwo, the institution’s spokesperson.

Nwankwo quoted the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, as describing as very worrisome, the attempt by some persons to sell portions of land meant for the institution to individuals.

Nwankwo further quoted the V-C as saying that the institution would no longer fold its hands and watch the land grabbers succeed in their nefarious acts.

“It’s very saddening and worrisome that some new buildings are already at different levels of completion while other parcels of land have been allocated to unidentified individuals who are yet to commence work.

“Owners of such projects should not make any further efforts at completing them as legal actions will be enforced to reclaim all landed property belonging to the Institutions.

“It’s very unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements are bent on making merchandise of the University’s landed property at the Felele Campus.

“We are appalled by the level of unpatriotic activities of some people who should be partners-in-progress with the Institution,” Nwankwo said.

He quoted the V-C as appealing to traditional rulers in the host communities to intervene by explaining to their subjects the implications of encroaching on the university’s property.

“Consequently, the V-C ordered farmers to stop unauthorized farming activities on the university’s land with immediate effect.

“He has also given ample time to farmers who already have their crops on the land to harvest their produce and never to farm again”, he said. (NAN)

KN