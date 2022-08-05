London: Russian action jeopardising Ukrainian nuclear power plant

ACTION by Russian forces is likely jeopardising security and safety at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in south-eastern Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defence reported on the basis of information from the British intelligence services.

“Following five months of occupation, Russia’s intentions regarding the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant remain unclear,’’ the ministry said.

“However, the actions they have undertaken at the facility have likely undermined the security and safety of the plant’s normal operations.’’

Russian forces had used artillery units based in areas near the power station to target Ukrainian territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river, the report said.

It added that the Russians had used the area around the plant, in particular the adjacent city of Enerhodar, to rest their forces.

“Utilising the protected status of the nuclear power plant to reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from overnight Ukrainian attacks.’’ (dpa/NAN)

