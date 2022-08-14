Lottery fund’s health, education, sports interventions touching lives-FG

THE Federal Government said the National Lottery Trust Fund’s (NLTF), Health, Sports and Education intervention programmes were making the desired impact, describing them as monumental.

Mrs Ibiene Roberts, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, who made the commendation said the programmes were impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians.

Roberts was on a familiarisation visit to the NLTF, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the permanent secretary, government was impressed with the fund’s performance and interventions, which were touching the lives of many Nigerians.

”I am aware of your wonderful achievements when I assumed duty in the ministry, truly, the National Lottery Trust Fund had touched the lives of Nigerians.

“The impact you are making in terms of these good causes is quite phenomenal, ”because Nigerians are gaining a lot.”

“We want you to continue with these laudable and encouraging services to Nigerians and also to ensure all these projects are effectively monitored regularly,” Roberts said.

She said that the NLTF was able to drive more interventions, particularly in the health and education sectors, which were very critical to national development.

She appealed to all agencies and parastatals under the ministry to ensure synergy in their operations for effective service delivery.

”Please keep up the good works you are doing ,we highly appreciate and commend you, and we want you to continue to do more for the betterment of Nigerians,” she urged.

Speaking earlier, Dr Bello Maigari, the Executive Secretary, NLTF, thanked the permanent secretary for the recognition and commendation.

Maigari said that the agency’s intervention was generally targeted at sectors that would bring succour to ordinary Nigerians.

“I am happy to inform you that as an interventionist agency, we have done a lot in the areas of health, education and sports.

“It is on record that on daily basis, the agency was receiving commendations and appreciations from different people and communities all over Nigeria.

“I will like to appeal to the permanent secretary to see how the agency’s budget provision will be expanded to carter for more Nigerians,” Maigari said.

According to the executive secretary, the intention of the agency was to intervene in every state of the federation and possibly, every local government area across the country.

“Our intention is to make sure our impact is felt across Nigeria, so that at the end, people would begin to realise the importance of lottery and gaming activities,” he added. (NAN)

