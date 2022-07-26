Lufthansa cancels more than 1,000 flights due to upcoming strike

GERMAN airline Lufthansa says it is cancelling more than 1,000 flights in and out of its Frankfurt and Munich hubs in the coming days due to a strike by ground staff on Wednesday.

The company said that some 134,000 passengers will be affected by the cancellations between Tuesday and Friday, the carrier said.

Verdi, one of Germany’s largest unions, has called on the approximately 20,000 ground staff employed by Lufthansa to stage a one-day strike on Wednesday in order to build up pressure in the ongoing pay negotiations.

Lufthansa chief human resources officer, Michael Niggemann criticised the move. “The early escalation after only two days of negotiations in a collective bargaining round that has so far been constructive is causing enormous damage.

“It affects our passengers during the peak travel season, and it puts an additional heavy burden on our employees in an already difficult phase of air traffic,’’ he said.(dpa/NAN)

