Major fire outbreak averted in House of Reps new building￼

A major fire outbreak was averted in the new building of the House of Representatives.

The building houses offices of the 360 lawmakers, committee hearing rooms, banks, eateries and other sundry offices.

The Nation gathered that there was an electrical spark in one of the smaller offices used as stores on the second floor of the four story building.

Fire fighters attacked to the National Assembly were however on hand to put the fire under control before it spread to other offices.

The door to the small office had to be broken by the fire fighters to gain access to the office.

The building and other parts of the National Assembly are undergoing renovation while members of the House are on break.

He said: “There was a fire at a storeroom attached to a committee room on the second floor. A member of staff of the committee using the room saw a smoke coming out of the room and ran to the clerk of the committee who eventually raised the alarm. The fire service men were able to quench the fire on time and everything has been restored to normalcy.”

However, in a statement later, Agada said: “Here was a fire incident this evening in one of the Jenitors, located on the 2nd floor, Room 227 in the new-wing, of the House of Representatives, suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the Staff to the Clerk, House of Representatives, who promptly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit stationed in the National Assembly Complex.

“Accordingly, the fire have be put out with assistance of staff on duty who immediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed Stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officer.

“Consequently, the combined prompt efforts, curtained the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.

“It is expected that, after due assessment by the fire service and the Estate and works directorates, Normalcy in the New-Wings, housing all principal officer’s of the House of Representatives and Honourable members office’s, will be restored immediately.

“Management wishes to commend the prompt response/ actions by the first responders particularly, National Assembly staff and the Fire Service Unit in helping to curtain the fire outbreak.”

-The Nation

KN