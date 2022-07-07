Major German airports request 2,000 temporary foreign workers

Hits: 6

SOME of Germany’s larger airports have registered requests to temporarily employ foreign workers to solve staff shortages under a government scheme.

Ralph Beisel, head of the German Airports Association (ADV), said he had received requests for about 2,000 temporary workers from both airport operators and private ground-handling service providers.

According to government plans, most of the workers are to come from Turkey and be paid German-level wages.

The state would act to expedite temporary entry, residential and employment permits.

The recruitment by the airports and other providers which is set to be negotiated with the government is intended to alleviate staffing problems that have led to numerous delays and complaints from passengers.

Frankfurt Airport expects to deploy the new employees in September. (dpa/NAN)

C.E