Makinde bars waste PSPs from door-to-door commercial evacuation￼

OYO Governor Seyi Makinde has barred all former Private Sector Participants (PSPs) from engaging in any form of refuse evacuation in the State.

This directive was issued by the Governor in his newsletter dated July 28, 2022.

Speaking on the new waste management architecture in Oyo, Makinde said the authorities are aware that some disengaged PSPs had continued to work within the State.

He warned that they should desist from further encroaching on the activities of the new waste managers.

Makinde said: “We are aware that some Private Sector Participants (PSPs), who have been disengaged by the state are still evacuating waste from some residential and commercial areas.

“Let me use this medium to warn them to desist from further encroaching on the activities of the new solid waste managers.”

He also used the newsletter to solicit the support of the good people of Oyo state, saying the new solid waste management structure would not work without the support of the people of the state.

Makinde also said the support would come in two ways: By registering for door-to-door/commercial waste evacuation with the new solid waste managers and stopping the illegal dumping of waste on the medians and street corners.

He promised to continue to deliver good governance to the people of Oyo State.

Makinde also promised that work would soon begin on the feeder roads in the State.

He thanked residents for their support of the infrastructure policies of the present administration.

According to him, the funding for the feeder roads is provided through the €3.5million World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

-The Nation

KN