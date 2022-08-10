Makinde makes minor cabinet reshuffle

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, reshuffled his cabinet by assigning new portfolios to two commissioners.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, shortly after the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

The statement said the governor had directed Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye to take over the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs from Mr Bayo Lawal.

Lawal would also henceforth be in charge of the Ministry of Trades, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, hitherto under the control of Olaleye.

