Malaysian vlogger records company island life in east China

AS dusk falls, Yii Siew Siew, a Chinese Malaysian, sits on the sandy beach with her husband, totally immersed in the splendid evening glow along the coast.

Yii, a media editor in Pingtan County, east China’s Fujian Province, has made about 50 vlogs to record her stories on the island, where she found her passion.

When she first arrived in Pingtan about four years ago, she was impressed by the local culture and history.

“The life here is wonderful. I love the fascinating and romantic coastline. And I feel there’s much more to explore on the island,’’ Yii said.

“As an editor, I feel that the Western media did not portray the real China that I know.

“There are so many great things about China the amazing people, the beautiful culture, and the rich history.

“All of these were rarely covered by Western media. So as an expatriate living in China, I wanted to promote Pingtan and tell the world that life in China is beautiful,’’ Yii said.

Yii started to make English vlogs in Pingtan.

Her vlog channel Stephy’s Pingtan Travel covers stories including other expatriates’ life in Pingtan, traditional Chinese food, and the artisan bazaar in villages.

“Growing up as a Chinese Malaysian, my parents had always taught me to be aware of our roots.

“I remember growing up, reading and watching Chinese stories like Journey to the West. It was an important part of my childhood,’’ Yii said.

Haven lived in Malaysia and Singapore for 30 years, to Yii, moving to Pingtan with his husband, a Pingtan local, was a decision that could not be more correct.

“I have always felt lucky because I can do the things that I love. Over the four years in Pingtan, I have learned, seen, and experienced many things,” said Yii.

He added that she loved the strong sense of bond between family and neighbourhood here.

“My mother-in-law takes good care of me, making me feel that I’m her daughter. Also, I feel warmly welcomed by the neighbourhood,’’ Yii said.

In August 2016, the State Council officially approved a plan to construct Pingtan into an international tourism destination.

Over the past six years, tourism on the island had boomed, and many foreigners were lured to travel and settle in Pingtan.

“Pingtan has stepped up the game in making its voice known. Now, we have plenty of exciting international events here, like the annual international kitesurfing competition and international cycling competition,’’ Yii noted.

“This island has so much potential, and I believe it will do many more great things to come,’’ she added. (Xinhua/NAN)

