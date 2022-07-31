Mali registers progress in routine childhood immunisation

THE latest WUENIC estimates of national immunization coverage show that Mali is one of few countries that registered significant improvement in routine childhood immunization in 2021. This progress is remarkable at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted essential health services, including routine immunization, around the world.

The percentage of children in Mali who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, DTP3, – a key proxy to measure for immunization coverage, and the reach of health systems, within and across countries – rose to 77 per cent in 2021 from 70 in 2020.

Analysis by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Gavi, which supports immunisation in Mali, showed that following a disruption of efforts in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the country is back on track thanks to tailored measures targeting so called “zero-dose children”. These are children who miss out on even a single dose of vaccine, meaning that reaching them – and the missed communities they live in – greatly improves the ability of the health system to protect its population.

Mali’s progress in 2021 can serve as a model of how countries can bounce back following pandemic induced drop and expand routine immunization, while remaining committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. With support from Gavi and COVAX, the country has also rolled out COVID-19 vaccines to about 1.4 million people, including 100% of all healthcare workers.

Following a global rollout of historic scale – with more than 4 billion COVID-19 vaccines rolled out by lower-income countries – Gavi and partners will be focused on supporting countries’ efforts to integrate COVID-19 into routine immunization programmes, leveraging opportunities to increase uptake, demand and delivery of life saving vaccines.

Amy LaTrielle, the Director of Fragile and Conflict Countries at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance comments on Mali’s progress:

“Mali’s progress in childhood vaccination is commendable especially at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted essential health services around the world.

This result is a testament to the continued commitment of government, health workers and partners to protect their population with the life-saving power of vaccines. Particularly, the efforts to reach missed children with basic vaccines and to protect healthcare workers at highest risk with COVID-19 vaccines, will be key to strengthening the resiliency of Mali’s health system.

The Vaccine Alliance will continue to work with Mali and other countries as they seek improve the health of this and future generations.”

Facts and Figures:

DTP1 – the first dose of the DTP vaccine – is a key measure of how many children receive that first, critical dose of a vaccine. Through concerted efforts to reach ZDC, Mali improved DTP1 coverage from 75% to 82%.

Mali has received about 3.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX (as of 20th July), representing 70% of the supply to the country allowing the country to vaccinate 100% of health workers.

