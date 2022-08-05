Man, 25, docked for allegedly stealing N800,000 painting materials

A 25-year-old man, Joseph Obinna, on Friday, appeared before a Magbon-Alade Chief Magistrates’ Court at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing painting materials worth N800,000.

Obinna, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Ekundayo Friday, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Ibeju-Lekki.

Ekundayo said that the painting materials belonged to the company.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which provides for three years’ jail term for convicted thieves.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olumide Fusika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fusika said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant, whose address must be verified.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.18 for mention. (NAN)

