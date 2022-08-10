Man, 30, docked for allegedly stealing paint worth N1.3m

A 30-year-old man, Chibuzor Okwuoba, on Wednesday appeared before Magbon-Alade Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing containers of paint valued N1.3 million.

Okwuoba, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ekundayo Friday told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on July 29, about 8:30 p.m at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Company in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Ekundayo said that the paints belonged to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

He said that the offence contravened sections 287(7)of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

According to the prosecutor, Section 287(7) stipulates three years jail term for stealing if found guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olumide Fusika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fusika adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for mention. (NAN)

C.E