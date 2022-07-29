Man, 45, docked over alleged burglary, stealing

A 45-year-old man, Pamilerin Kalejaye, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged burglary and stealing of valuables worth N150, 000.

The defendant, whose house address and occupation were not given, is facing a three-count charge bordering on felony, burglary and stealing.

The police prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on July 7, at about 10.30 p.m., allegedly broke into the apartment of the complainant, one Mrs Catherine Ajayi, along the Okitipupa-Ikoya Road in Okitipupa Magisterial District to commit felony.

He told the court that the defendant stole the complainant’s valuables viz: necklaces, watches and a Tecno Android phone, all worth about N150,000.

Orogbemi said that the offences contravened Sections 412, 516 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The chief magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with a surety in like sum.

He ruled that the surety, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must also show and present evidence of two years’ tax payment made to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for further hearing. (NAN)