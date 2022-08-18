Man arrested with 8 guns in Abuja motor park

MEMBERS of the vigilante group attached to the Zuba Motor Park, Abuja, on Wednesday arrested a man with eight guns billed for delivery to Kano.

Commander of the group in the area, Yahaya Madaki, who confirmed that to Daily Trust yesterday said the suspect arrived at a roadside park near a filling station formerly known as Dan-Kogi in the town around 2 pm, looking for a Kano-bound vehicle.

“A driver who was loading at the time was presented to him. Then the man handed over a parcel of the wrapped carton with a phone contact attached to it as the one who would receive the delivery in Kano.

“Ten thousand naira was charged as the cost for the courier service which the man paid immediately. The driver then demanded to ascertain the goods inside the parcel only for the man to object. In the process he attempted to flee but was rounded up,” Madaki said.

He added that five AK-47 rifles and pump action guns were discovered following the opening of the parcel. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Zuba, CSP Osor Moses, was said to have personally led his men to the location to arrest the suspect.

When our reporter contacted, the DPO declined comments and referred him to the FCT Police Command. On her part, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, promised to make findings and get back. She had yet to do so at the time of filing this report

Members of the vigilante group attached to the Zuba Motor Park, Abuja, on Wednesday arrested a man with eight guns billed for delivery to Kano.

Commander of the group in the area, Yahaya Madaki, who confirmed that to Daily Trust yesterday said the suspect arrived at a roadside park near a filling station formerly known as Dan-Kogi in the town around 2 pm, looking for a Kano-bound vehicle.

“A driver who was loading at the time was presented to him. Then the man handed over a parcel of the wrapped carton with a phone contact attached to it as the one who would receive the delivery in Kano.

“Ten thousand naira was charged as the cost for the courier service which the man paid immediately. The driver then demanded to ascertain the goods inside the parcel only for the man to object. In the process he attempted to flee but was rounded up,” Madaki said.

He added that five AK-47 rifles and pump action guns were discovered following the opening of the parcel. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Zuba, CSP Osor Moses, was said to have personally led his men to the location to arrest the suspect.

When our reporter contacted, the DPO declined comments and referred him to the FCT Police Command. On her part, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, promised to make findings and get back. She had yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

-Daily Trust

KN