Man bags 6 months jail term for fraud

AN Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced a middle-aged man, Bakare Pelumi to six months in correctional centre for possessing fraudulent documents.

Pelumi pleaded guilty to the crime.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in sentencing the convict, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N150,000.

Delivering the judgment, Taiwo said: “I have considered the plea of the defence counsel and sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment or a fine of N150,000.

“The defendant is to restitute the sum of N200,000 and forfeit iPhone 12pro max, two Mac Book Air, a white Mercedes Benz among others to the Federal Government,” he said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) counsel, Mayowa Adetukasi, had said that the defendant had in his possession, an email and chat messages with the intent to defraud.

The Defence Counsel, Adetukasi, in his plea, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He said that the defendant was a first time offender, remorseful and had exhibited good conduct since his arrest.

The defendant was arraigned on a charge of possession of documents containing false pretence contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

KN