Man detained in Romania over deaths of 39 people

POLICE in Romania said it has detained a man suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals found in the back of a lorry.

The victims’ bodies were discovered in a lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23, 2019.

In July, Essex Police made a public appeal to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to Britain.

However, the force said that the 48-year-old Draghici had been detained by Romanian police in the city of Bucharest.

Meanwhile, it followed the execution of an European Arrest Warrant, and an application was now being made to extradite him to Britain.(dpa/NAN)

KN