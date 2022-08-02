Man docked for allegedly swindling businessman of N18m

A man, Olalekan Pedro, who allegedly collected N18 million from a businessman to produce a medicine to ”cleanse” his wife’s womb against miscarriages was on Tuesday docked in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Pedro, defendant, 67, was brought before the court in a four-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences, stealing and intimidation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told the court the defendant had committed the offence in August 2021, at 66, Coker Road, Iganmu.

He alleged the defendant collected N18 million from the complainant, Ifeanyi Chibueze, under the pretext of procuring traditional medicine against miscarriage for his wife, Blessing.

He also said that the defendant intimidated and threatened to harm the complainant if he ever mentioned that he transferred such amount to him.

The offence he noted contravenes the provisions of sections 56, 280, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Ms Adeola Olatunbosun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties each in the like sum.

Olatunbosun ordered that one of the sureties must own a landed property within the state’s jurisdiction.

She has adjourned until Aug. 24 for mention. (NAN)

