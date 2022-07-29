Man docked for allegedly swindling cattle seller of N1.8m

A 28-year-old man, Abdullahi Ibrahim, was on Friday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Kano for allegedly swindling a cattle seller of N1.8million.

Ibrahim, who resides in Zawaciki Quarters in Kano, is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Aminu Dandago, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 5 at 2 p.m.at Goron Dutse area of Kano.

Dandago said that the defendant collected five cows worth N1.8million from the complainant, Alhaji Mustafa Ali, with a promise to pay the money into his account.

The defendant, he said, sold the cows and converted the money to his personal use.

He said that the offence contravened t he provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ibrahim-Umar adjourned the case until Aug.22 for mention.(NAN)

