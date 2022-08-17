Man in court for alleged forging of ticket, stamp

A 42- year-old man, Emmanuel Simeon on Wednesday appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly forging a ticket and stamp, for motorcycle riders in Oshodi / Isolo Local Government Area of the state.

The defendant, a motorcyclist, who resides at 107, Isolo Road, Lagos, is being tried for forgery.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Glory Goodday told the court that the offence was committed on June 29 at Alimosho, Lagos.

Goodday said that the defendant was seen with a fake ticket and a stamp and when he was asked how he got it, he could not give satisfactory reason.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened Section 363 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O Odufuyi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

Odufuyi adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention.(NAN)

C.E