Man jailed 6 months for injuring his neighbour

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 38-year- old man, Shehu Abubakar, to six months imprisonment for inflicting injuries on his neighbour.

Abubakar, who lives in Zuba, Niger State pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.

He however begged the court for leniency.

The judge, Malam Sulyman Ola, gave Abubakar an option of N25,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

Ola also ordered Abubakar to pay N12,000 compensation to the complainant, Chinoso Onyibo.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that Onyibo reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on July 24.

Ogada said that Abubakar threw a stone at the complainant during an argument.

He said that the complainant sustained injuries and was rushed to the Diamond Hospital, Zuba, Niger State for treatment.

The prosecution counsel said that Abubakar also threatened to cut off the complainant’s head .

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397 and 244 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

