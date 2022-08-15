Man jailed 6 months for stealing goat

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Monday, sentenced a 23-year-old man, Sadiq Miko, to six months imprisonments for stealing a goat worth N40,000.

Miko, who lives at Tudun Murtala Quarters Kano, was convicted for theft.

Chief Magistrate Zubairu Inuwa, gave the convict an option to pay to pay a fine of N30,000 after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Inuwa also ordered the convict to pay the complainant the sum of N40,000 as compensation for the goat or serve nine months imprisonment.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ahmed Sarki told the court that one Isah Bello of Ranji Quarters Kano, reported the matter at Gwagwarwa Police Division Kano on July 10.

Sarki said on the same date at about 10:00 a.m the defendant stole the complainant goat valued N40,000 in his house at Ranji Quarters Kano.

He said that the offence contravened section 287 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

