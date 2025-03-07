Man Utd plotting Mateta move - Friday's gossip

Manchester United eye surprise move for Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, Arsenal to miss out on Joshua Kimmich and Harvey Elliott could leave Liverpool on loan.

MANCHESTER United are considering a summer move for Crystal Palace’s French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, 27. (Sun – subscription required), external

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Bournemouth’s Spain Under-21 defender Dean Huijsen, 19, who would cost £50m. (Mail – subscription required), external

West Ham and Crystal Palace are among the clubs looking to sign Southampton’s England defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 23, this summer. (Football Insider), external

Atletico Madrid are expected to bid about 60m euros (£50m) to sign Marseille and England forward Mason Greenwood, 23, at the end of the season. (Fichajes – in Spanish), external

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 30, looks set to stay at Bayern Munich this summer despite interest from Arsenal and Paris St-Germain. (Sky Germany), external

Chelsea are interested in Real Betis’ Spain Under-19 winger Jesus Rodriguez, 19, who has a £42m release clause, with Liverpool also monitoring his progress. (Mail), external

Manchester United and Liverpool have asked about the availability of Atalanta’s Brazil midfielder Ederson, although Manchester City also have a strong interest in the £50m-rated 25-year-old. (Caught Offside)

Manchester United hope to make summer sales before activating the 80m euro (£67m) release clause in the contract of RB Leipzig and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, 21. (Caught Offside), external

Liverpool also want to make Sesko part of their planned summer overhaul. (Give Me Sport), external

Liverpool could send England Under-21 midfielder Harvey Elliott, 21, out on loan next season in order to play more first-team minutes. (Football Insider), external

Barcelona are prioritising agreeing a new contract with Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 27, after interest in him from Arsenal. (Sport – in Spanish)

March 7, 2025

