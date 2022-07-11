Man Utd’s Pogba completes Juventus return on a free￼

Hits: 4

JUVENTUS have completed the signing of Paul Pogba on a free transfer after the midfielder’s release by Manchester United.

Pogba returns to Juve after six years at Old Trafford, and will be looking to regain the form that made him the world’s most expensive footballer when United paid £89 million ($106m) to sign him in the summer of 2016.

He scored 34 goals and provided 40 assists in 178 appearances for the Bianconeri in his first spell with the club but after an up-and-down time in the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old is still capable of elite-level performances on a consistent basis as he returns to Serie A.

Having undergone a medical on Saturday, Pogba has signed a four-year deal at the Allianz Stadium, which is set to be worth around £8 million-a-year in terms of salary, plus bonuses.

The France international will also earn a hefty signing-on fee from the Bianconeri, who are hopeful that he will become the centrepiece of Massimiliano Allegri’s side in their bid to regain the Scudetto after two disappointing campaigns.

Juve have expressed their delight over Pogba’s return in an official statement on their website, which reads: “Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed – the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back and we couldn’t be happier.”

Pogba has been handed the No.10 jersey upon his return to Turin, reprising the jersey he wore during the most successful spell of his career thus far at Juve.

He takes over the shirt from Paulo Dybala, who has left the club this summer and has been linked with a move to Manchester United, as well as Juve’s domestic rivals Inter and AC Milan. Goal

-The Nation

KN