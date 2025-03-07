Manchester United draw 1-1 at Sociedad,   Alkmaar edge Tottenham Hotspur

MANCHESTER United took the lead through Joshua Zirkzee but were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur however suffered a 1-0 defeat at AZ Alkmaar.

Manchester United had the only real chance of the first half against Sociedad when Bruno Fernandes had a goalbound shot blocked and Zirkzee’s follow-up effort was saved.

Alejandro Garnacho hit a shot into the side netting but 12 minutes into the second half he pulled a pass back to the unmarked Zirkzee on the edge of the area and the Dutch forward drove a first-time shot past keeper Alex Remiro.

Sociedad pushed for an equaliser with Brais Mendez bending a shot just wide of the post.

They were later awarded a penalty for a handball by Fernandes which Mikel Oyarzabal converted to level the tie with 20 minutes remaining.

As the hosts grew in confidence, Mendez forced United keeper Andre Onana into a fine save.

Substitute Orri Oskarsson put a close-range effort wide but United hung on to remain the only unbeaten side in the competition this season.

Spurs on the other hand went behind in the 18th minute when Lucas Bergvall put the ball into his own net from a corner and the visitors failed to register a shot on target in the opening half.

Bergvall tried to make amends after the break, hitting a shot from distance just wide but that was as close as Tottenham came to an equaliser.(Reuters/NAN

