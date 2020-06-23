THE Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) on Tuesday, said that seven vessels laden with petrol and diesel were expected to arrive at the Delta ports between June 21 and June 30.

NPA stated this in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’ a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Warri.

It said that some of the vessels included Matrix Pride, Matrix S Ilu, MT SL Aremu and MT ST Ilhaam.

“Seven vessels laden with PMS and Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) are expected to berth at the Delta ports between June 21 and June 30,”NPA said.

The organisation also said that three ships conveying different products were awaiting anchorage.

“MT Leon Herc conveying 8,000 metric tons of DPK, MT Matrix Asa, 15,000 PMS and MV Hyde laden with 10,306 metric tons of general cargoes are waiting to discharge products at the Escravos,”the authority said.

According to the publication, five ships are waiting to discharge their contents at the Fairway Buoy.

“MT Ssfesea Neha 111 and Matrix Triumph laden with 15,000 metric tons each are waiting at the Fairway Buoy to discharge content.

“While MT Sofie Theresa laden with 2,600 metric tons of AGO and MT Abiola, conveying 12,000 metric tons of crude oil are also waiting to discharge, MT Ozichukwu is awaiting to load 12,000 metric tons of crude oil,” the publication stated. (NAN)

– Jun. 23, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

