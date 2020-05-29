THE Nigerian Navy (NN) has given palliative to another set of 340 households in Alayabiagba community in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area in Lagos state in commemoration of its 64th anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items include rice, beans, vegetable oil, condiments and face masks.

Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir, the Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command (WNC), who represented the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) led the delegates to the palace of the Baale of Apapa Alayabiagba.

He said that the Navy was a responsible and responsive organisation that puts its host host communities into consideration.

The CSO said that the NN recognised its host communities, saying that they were partners in progress and the palliatives were also a way of meeting up their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Navy is a responsible and responsive organisation that takes into consideration the partnership of the host communities especially the general populace in carrying out our activities.

“We have a role to impact in their lives and they also have a responsibility to assist us in our operations.

“So, we see this as an opportunity to always impact in the live of our host communities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic associated hardship, we need to reach out to the most vulnerables,” he added

He said that all the Commands were also reaching out to other host communities, saying that Western Naval Command had reached out to two host communities.

“Actually, the activities are running concurrently in other Commands, Eastern, Central and other bases and the centre at Abuja, in Lagos.

“Yesterday we were at Ijegun/Amuwo community; Navy Town barracks and we had the same food items and we are here today in this community,” he said.

Bashir also admonished the community on the need to adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Presidential task force on measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yayah Adeshina-Ojora, the Baale of the community, commended the Navy for reaching out to his community.

“We thank God for the Nigerian Navy for what they are doing for our people because this is another Navy Town. We appreciate what they are doing.

“This particular one is special because the NN came in another way, the other time, it was with free medical assistance.

“But today, they came because of the after-effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching out to the less privileged,” he said.

NAN reports that the 690 households received the palliative

The week long activities which began on May 22 will end on June 1.

