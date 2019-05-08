IN line with the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, disposition of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, the Agency under the leadership of Dakuku Peterside has restated that the internally displaced persons spread across Nigeria constitute an integral part of our society and the nation at large and therefore have to be catered for.

Peterside stated this while presenting some relief materials to the Internally Displaced persons in Cross River State, as part of its nation-wide donation of diverse forms of relief materials to people displaced as a result of the 2018 flood disaster that submerged some parts of the State and some other states across the country, in continuation of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiatives.

Presenting the materials to Moronke Thomas, the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the DG, who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Data Services Department, PRDMS, told the beneficiaries that the Agency would always support the federal government’s drive in advancing gestures that impact lives positively and meaningfully in the country.

“NIMASA is a socially responsible citizen. Though our core mandates are principally to regulate and promote shipping as well as other associated maritime ventures in Nigeria, we are acutely aware, and also conscious of the plights of natural disaster victims like you. We are with you and we share your sufferings. We are here in realisation of the fact that an injury to you is an injury to us, and by extension, an injury to Nigeria. And so, NIMASA as a responsible corporate citizen will continue to support the Federal Government efforts in ameliorating your sufferings and challenges”, the DG said.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the IDPs in the state, Princewil Ayim, the special assistant, SA, to the governor who also doubles as the Ag DG, of the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, commended NIMASA, while noting that the State government was doing its best on their welfare and security. He thanked NIMASA for the gesture and called on other public-spirited institutions and individuals to emulate such magnanimity.

“We note and understand the circumstances of our people and we feel their pains. We perfectly know their needs and we are doing everything as a State to make life meaningful for them. We call on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate institutions to emulate NIMASA. We appreciate and commend them and it is our promise that this gesture has been received in the spirit in which it is given,” Ayim said.

Also speaking, Etim Ene, the leader of the Bakassi IDP Camp, thanked NIMASA for the items donated, adding that the Camp was still lacking basic amenities such as portable water and healthcare services.

Materials donated ranged from Mattresses, Garri, School Bags, Salt, Rice, Fishing Nets, Blanket, Tins of Powder Milk, beverages, Soap/ Detergents, Sugar, noodles, palm/vegetable oil, amongst others.

It is worthy of note that the federal government has consistently encouraged interested philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to partner with government in order to adequately cater for the needs of Nigerians who are affected by one form of disaster or another. It is in line with such encouragement that the Management of NIMASA embarked on provision of relief materials of diverse forms to the Internally Displaced Persons across 20 states of the federation throughout the Six Geo-political Zones.

