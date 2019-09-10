THE Marine Club of Nigeria (MCN) has urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the Nigerian Maritime Economy (NIME) to revitalise its system to ensure growth of the sector and the country at large.

Dr Chinedu Jideofo, the President of the Club, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Jideofo said the mindset of the NIME MDAs must change from independence to inter-dependence, from existing for self to working for Nigeria and all Nigerians for growth and development.

He said, rather than chasing revenues at all cost, the agencies should weigh the opportunity cost of their revenue drive against the needs of the totality of the Nigerian economy.

According to the Club President, three main measures needs to be considered to revitalise the maritime sector.

He said it was important to privatise the seaports for each port to freely compete for business with efficient services and cost incentives that ship operators and shippers could not resist.

He said:”The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) should slash charges at all ports especially the Eastern Ports with several locational, operational and security handicaps, until the ports become privatised.

“Secondly, once cargo is cleared and leaves the port, for bonded warehouse or inland container ports, no government agency/agent should stop that cargo again for anything.

“Thirdly, to kill piracy and oil theft in the Niger Delta, there should be establishments of massive job-creating businesses and support of legitimate modular refineries by persons previously in illegal refining.

“These businesses would provide full or near-full employment to Niger Delta youths, including those presently robbing ships, stealing oil, committing cultism and generally making the Niger Delta insecure for businesses, residents and visitors alike.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marine Club of Nigeria is the incorporated umbrella association of senior professionals and stakeholders of the NIME.

NIME is the maritime and maritime-related industries, sectors and subsectors.

NAN

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 08:00 GMT |

