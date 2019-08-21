NEWLY appointed Defence Minister Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) has reported to the Ministry of Defence.

Magashi arrived the Ship House building housing the Defence Ministry at about 2:20 pm and was received by Permanent Secretary Najatu Bafagarawa, alongside other directors of the Ministry.

A guard of honor mounted by soldiers was also on hand to receive the new Minister who, after the fanfare, went into his office with the Permanent Secretary and other directors for proper handing and taking over.

Gen. Magashi is expected to meet with the directors of the Ministry, after which he would be visiting the Defence Headquarters, Army Headquarters, Navy Headquarters, Air Force headquarters and other military formations.

Sunonline

AUG 21, 2019

