THE Nigerian Navy says newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy, Adm. Karambir Singh, has expressed readiness to strengthen existing levels of bilateral cooperation with the Nigerian counterpart.

Navy’s Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that Singh’s pledge of fellowship was conveyed in a letter to Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas.

He said that Singh acknowledged the work of his predecessors which had helped to establish strong bonds of friendship between the two navies as well as maritime partnership between Nigeria and India.

Dahun said that Singh also pledged to explore new avenues for closer ties between the two navies.

“He affirmed that the Indian Navy greatly value the relationship with the Nigerian Navy and pledged that the Indian Navy would continue to work closely with the Force in the collective pursuit of maritime security.’’

According to the statement, Singh assumed command of the Indian Navy on May 31 as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff.

“Singh is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July, 1980.

“He earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1981 and has flown extensively in the Chetak (Alouette) and Kamov helicopters.

“Singh is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai and has served as Directing Staff in both institutions.

“In his career spanning over 39 years, he has commanded Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi, Missile Corvette INS Vijaydurg, as well as two guided missile destroyers, INS Rana and INS Delhi,” Dahun said.

-NAN

BE

JULY 24, 2019 19:05 GMT

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)