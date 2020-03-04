THE Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside on Tuesday, March 3, led other Management staff of the Agency to receive members of the House Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration who were on an oversight visit to the Agency in Lagos.

“This was the reason the DG could not personally be in Abuja to honour the invitation by the National Assembly joint committee investigating activities of foreign vessel owners in the country,” a statement by NIMASA said on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement explained that due to the clash of both schedules, NIMASA Management communicated same to the National Assembly joint committee investigating activities of foreign vessel owners in the country requesting for a change of date.

According to the statement, a member of the Executive Management, the Executive Director Maritime Labour and Cabotage services, Gambo Ahmed, led the high powered team to represent the Agency.

It assured that the NIMASA Management “respects the National Assembly and will always respond to invitation from them”.

– Mar. 4, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

